News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish don’t understand HPV, says research

Irish don’t understand HPV, says research
By Dan Buckley
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 06:00 AM

The number of cancer survivors in Ireland is set to double to almost 350,000 over the next 25 years but, at the same time, research shows that most Irish people have little understanding of a preventable virus that can cause cancer.

According to the National Cancer Survivorship Needs Assessment, Living With and Beyond Cancer, the needs of cancer survivors and their families are not being fully addressed and it says action needs to be taken to address more fully their needs and the needs of their families.

The assessment notes that both cancer and its treatments can have a range of adverse effects, while those affected may also face an increased risk of developing chronic conditions, or a worsening of pre-existing conditions.

It outlines the key challenges involved and concludes that survivors and those who are poorer, isolated, have co-morbid conditions, live alone or are elderly tend to have the greatest need.

Meanwhile, a study commissioned by MSD Ireland reveals that three out of four Irish adults do not fully understand what HPV is, despite it being so common that almost all sexually active men and women will likely become infected with the virus at some stage in their lives.

The Irish Cancer Society, Marie Keating Foundation and Cerviva is urging parents to be aware of how they can help to protect their sons and daughters against some HPV-related cancers through the National HPV Immunisation Programme.

For the first time this September, boys will be offered the HPV vaccine in their first year of secondary school, along with girls, to whom it was first offered in 2010.

READ MORE

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

More on this topic

Hopefully 'putting women first' will mean receiving test results in a timely mannerHopefully 'putting women first' will mean receiving test results in a timely manner

Dutch authorities to further investigate premature death of Irish woman suffering from cancerDutch authorities to further investigate premature death of Irish woman suffering from cancer

Cervical cancer appeal: A rotten cultureCervical cancer appeal: A rotten culture

Latest: Breastcheck boss says judge's comments on screening services are a cause for concernLatest: Breastcheck boss says judge's comments on screening services are a cause for concern

TOPIC: Cervical cancer vaccine

More in this Section

Impasse persists at beef sector talksImpasse persists at beef sector talks

UCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked likeUCC scientists discover new way to reconstruct what extinct animals looked like

Thousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in ThurlesThousands celebrate Tipperary All-Ireland Success in Thurles

Boris Johnson: UK-Ireland free movement will continue in event of no-deal BrexitBoris Johnson: UK-Ireland free movement will continue in event of no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 20, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »