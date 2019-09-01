Irish Defence Forces personnel in Lebanon safe and well amid outbreak of violence

Irish personnel have taken shelter after 'munitions' fell into the Irish Area of Operations in Lebanon earlier today.

It comes as Israel confirms it's fired towards targets in southern Lebanon in response to an attack on one of its army bases.

Hezbollah says it hit an Israeli military vehicle near the border.

The Irish Defence Forces has issued a statement, confirming that a number of incidents occurred in the UNIFIL area but all Irish personnel are safe and well.

It says family members may contact its unit liason officers for updates.

Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm there have been a number of incidents where munitions have fallen in the Irish AO in UNIFIL. All Irish personnel are safe & well & have entered shelters (GROUNDHOG) as a precautionary measure. Family members may contact unit liaisons for updates. pic.twitter.com/AlDv9Fq8Gv — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) September 1, 2019