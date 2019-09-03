News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Irish courts order repossession of over 300 homes in first half of 2019

Irish courts order repossession of over 300 homes in first half of 2019
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 07:29 AM

Over 300 home repossessions were granted in Irish courts in the first half of this year.

In total, there were 314 repossessions with 246 of these relating to primary homes.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, banks were given permission to repossess 290 homes in circuit and district courts in the first six months this year.

Forty-eight orders were granted in Dublin, which was closely followed by Meath, where banks got the go-ahead to repossess 40 homes.

There were 30 granted in Cork, 20 in Kildare and 15 in Offaly.

The only counties were banks didn't get permission to repossess homes were Kilkenny and Sligo.

Land league campaigner Gerry O'Boyle says he's not surprised by the statistics.

"There are a lot of families out there suffering with this," Mr O'Brien said. "They are ordinary, decent people.

They got caught in the crossfire.

"We have a lot of farmers to come downstream here - they are going to lose their farms," he said adding that "agriculture is the backbone of rural Ireland".

A further 24 orders were granted in the High Court, after banks took firm against those in arrears on their mortgages.

READ MORE

'The new reality for a whole generation' - Majority of renters believe they will never own their own home

More on this topic

Bail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own motherBail refused in case against man accused of assault causing harm to his own mother

Man who threw bag of heroin out bedroom window during drugs search jailedMan who threw bag of heroin out bedroom window during drugs search jailed

Woman who asked to be released from mental hospital is lawfully detained, judge decidesWoman who asked to be released from mental hospital is lawfully detained, judge decides

Former UK minister’s son guilty of tragic Alfie Lamb killingFormer UK minister’s son guilty of tragic Alfie Lamb killing

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7Dublin City Council confirm their vehicle was involved in fatal Dublin accident which killed boy, 7

Senior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torchSenior Kinahan figure Thomas Kavanagh jailed in UK for having 10,000-volt stun gun disguised as torch

Taoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospitalTaoiseach blasts 'political scaremongering' over cost of children's hospital

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assaultGardaí renew appeal for witnesses to Cork sexual assault


Lifestyle

Two ads banned by a watchdog were so mildly offensive that they wouldn’t even cause a Twitter storm, saysShould we ban sexist ads?

If you have had a realistic look at all the expenses of the coming academic year and know you cannot cover it out of savings and/or earnings then it is time to look at credit options.Credit may be a realistic option for college loans

The Dropout, a six-part series from ABC Radio, explores one of the scandals of the decade in the rise of Elizabeth Holmes and her company Theranos.Podcast Corner: Billionaire’s bloody mess makes for great listening

Angela Whyte tells Marjorie Brennan how audiences appreciate the lighthearted moments in the musical version of Angela’s AshesMerry in our misery: Audiences love lighthearted moments of Angela's Ashes musical

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 31, 2019

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 34
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »