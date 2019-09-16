News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish courier says it has spent €3m preparing for Brexit

Chief Executive of DPD Ireland Des Travers
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 09:41 AM

Ireland's largest courier company says it has spent €3m preparing for Brexit.

DPD Ireland has trained 20 staff on how the customs process works and built a system to collect duties and taxes from customers.

The company says its prepared itself for a no-deal scenario.

Chief Executive of DPD Ireland Des Travers says customers will have to pay anything due before their parcel is delivered.

"We notify the customers of duties and taxes before we do the entry," he explained.

"We will be telling them exactly how much money is due from customs and revenue for each parcel.

"They will pay us prior to the driver getting there and the driver would deliver the parcel as normal."

TOPIC: Brexit