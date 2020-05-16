Irish couples flown to Ukraine on surrogate mercy mission

Up to 10 Irish couples were flown out to the Ukraine on a mercy mission across international borders orchestrated by legal experts and the Department of Foreign Affairs to be with their babies born through surrogacy after borders closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lawyer who assisted the Irish couples in getting to the Ukraine said huge praise should be given to the Irish State for helping the couples reach their much-longed for children.

The coronavirus lockdown has prevented parents from the United States, Europe and elsewhere from collecting them but Irish parents have managed to reach their children.

Reports have emerged that more than 100 babies born to surrogate mothers have been stranded in Ukraine as their foreign parents either cannot collect them or leave with them due to border closures imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Surrogacy legal expert, Annette Hickey, said there are no Irish children among a reported number of at least fifty babies born to surrogate mothers who are stranded in a Ukrainian clinic.

The lawyer from Poe, Kiely, Hogan Lannigan Solicitors in Kilkenny, who have a specialist fertility and surrogacy law team, said the Irish parents flew to the Ukraine in recent weeks to be with their newborns.

She said: “The Irish couples are with their babies. These babies are so, so precious and it is a happy ending to a long road for these couples.

“The invaluable help of the National Infertility Support and Information Group and the Department of Foreign Affairs guided us and assisted us in getting the couples safe passage to the Ukraine.

“The couples funded their own flights to the Ukraine.

The Department helped to lead us through the process of the flight path to get to the Ukraine because we were traveling during Covid-19 and there was a travel ban, it wasn’t straightforward.

“They helped to navigate a way through. They worked around the clock to help to get these couples over to Ukraine.” She said all the Irish couples are now in the Ukraine.

“They’re all very happy. A number of their children have been born. The children that have been born are healthy and happy.”

She said other couples are waiting in the Ukraine on the birth of their babies through surrogacy.

“Some are still waiting on the births.

“The children that are being born are with their parents in apartments that they have previously organised in the Ukraine.

“They’re enjoying these precious, precious days and weeks with their babies.”

She said the Irish government officials deserve huge credit for swinging the diplomatic wheels into action to help to get the couples into the Ukraine after the EU shut its borders.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and providing consular assistance.