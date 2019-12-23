News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish consumers to spend €5bn over the festive season

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 07:26 AM

Irish consumers are expected to spend over €4.9bn over the Christmas season.

The latest Retail Ireland Christmas Retail Monitor shows that the figure is up from €4.75bn in 2018.

Households will fork out around €2,800 in shops this December, around €940 more than any other month of the year.

"Christmas remains a really important time for retail, many doing about 30% of their annual trade in a six-week period," said Retail Ireland Director, Arnold Dillon.

"The sector supports around 300,000 workers. These are workers spread right across the country in every village, town and city so it's a real jobs intensive sector

"A positive Christmas for retail is a really positive Christmas for jobs right across the economy."

