Irish consumers complained most about buying cars from UK

A new study has revealed that the purchase of cars and automotive parts from the UK was the number one area of complaint by Irish consumers in 2017.

Most complaints related to faulty second-hand cars, warranties and issues with deposits.

The study was carried out by the European Consumer Centre in Dublin and the Consumer Council of Northern Ireland.

Martina Nee of ECC Ireland says Irish consumers had a multitude of problems when it came to buying cars in the UK.

"You had complaints reported by Irish consumers about traders in the UK when they were purchasing cars, usually second-hand cars," she said.

"These kind of complaints were about warranties, log books not being provided.

"There was also problems with automotive parts, they're not as described or they're incorrect or there's problems with the delivery of them."

Digital Desk