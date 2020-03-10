Irish Cancer Society cancels all Daffodil Day street collections due to coronavirus

The Irish Cancer Society has cancelled all Daffodil Day street collections and fundraising events that were due to take place on March 27 because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

ICS CEO Averil Power said: “We have made this decision to protect the health and wellbeing of our patients, volunteers and supporters.”

“We also want to focus all our energies on providing cancer patients and their families with the information, advice and support they need at this time.”

Children’s charity Make-A-Wish Ireland have also cancelled a street collection which had been due to take place on March 13.

Chief Executive Susan O'Dwyer said the decision has not been taken lightly.

"We have a duty of care not only to our wish families, who are so vulnerable, but also to our volunteers and the general public," said Ms O'Dwyer.

"We would like to thank our circa 650 volunteers who had committed to fundraising on the streets and shopping centres for us this coming Friday.

"I am asking the general public to support us over the coming days in order that we can continue to bring a smile to a child’s face."

Meanwhile, the number of passengers using public transport in Ireland has dropped by 5%, the National Transport Authority has confirmed.

The Authority said it is engaging with all operators and is monitoring the “public transport landscape” over the threat of coronavirus.

In a statement the Authority said: “We are actively engaged with senior health officials and all operators will continue to follow whatever advice we are given to assist us in dealing with Covid-19.

“Overall public transport has seen a reduction in passenger numbers by some operators estimated at approximately 5%.

“The Authority will continue to monitor transport patterns and will respond with the operators.

“Business continuity plans are in place and will be enacted in a way that is proportionate to the situation as it evolves.”