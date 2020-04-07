Irish businessman behind global 'at-home' gig for Covid-19 healthcare workers

An Irish businessman is behind a global concert featuring some of the world's top music stars performing from their homes next week that hopes to raise funds for frontline healthcare workers battling Covid-19.

Lady Gaga, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Beatles legend Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish are among the raft of stars who have agreed to perform 'from home' as part the ‘One World: Together At Home’ show on April 18.

It will be aired on TV networks around the world, including RTÉ in Ireland, the BBC, ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeart Media and Bell Media networks.

Billie Eilish

It will also stream online on platforms including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

Donations will go to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to help local charities that provide food and shelter to those in need.

READ MORE Coronavirus: 36 more deaths from virus brings total over 200

The event is the brainchild of Irish businessman, Declan Kelly, a brother of Alan Kelly, who has just been elected leader of Ireland's Labour Party.

Born in Tipperary, Declan Kelly is the founder of global CEO advisory firm and Tipperary GAA sponsors Teneo.

He is the executive producer of the special show which is being hosted by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, of which he is a board member.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the show will include performances and talks from stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Idris and Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo and Stevie Wonder.

Keith Urban with wife Nicole Kidman

The event will also include stories from the world's healthcare heroes battling the spread of Covid-19.

“As the world comes together to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, Teneo is very proud to be involved in supporting and helping to organize this incredible initiative along with so many other great partners,” Mr Kelly said.

Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said they hope the concert will act as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight against the virus.

"Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else's," he said.