Irish businesses react positively to Commons vote

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 09:52 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Several organisations representing Irish businesses have responded to tonight's House of Commons vote to reject a no-deal Brexit with cautious optimism.

Retail NI and Retail Excellence say it's "an important step forward in avoiding a potential economic disaster on both sides of the border for retailers."

Chambers Ireland is welcoming "the progress being made to ensure a disorderly withdrawal from the EU by the UK does not occur."

But its Chief Executive Ian Talbot says the UK parliament must now change its legislation.

"I think we're very relieved that the House of Commons has come up with a conclusion that no deal is really not a possible scenario for them to go through with.

