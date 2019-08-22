News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Irish boy who drowned in Spain to be laid to rest on Friday

By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 01:48 PM

A three-year-old boy from Mallow, Co Cork who drowned in Spain earlier this month will be laid to rest tomorrow following the "Mass of the Angels."

The body of Avery Greene is being repatriated to Ireland for his funeral at St Mary's Church in Mallow tomorrow evening at 8.30pm.

He will be lying in repose at O'Connell's Funeral Home, St. James'

Avenue, Mallow tomorrow from 3pm with prayers at 7.45pm. His removal will then take place to the church.

Avery was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Cabo Roig in Torrevieja, Alicante on the Costa Blanca in Spain at around 9am on August 12.

The alarm was raised when a man went for a swim in the pool and thought there was an inflatable toy floating in the water. Tragically, when he swam closer he realised that it was a small boy.

He immediately raised the alarm. The youngster's family realised that he was missing and they rushed to the scene.

Avery had managed to briefly slip away from his family at around breakfast time that day.

Paramedics did everything in their power to assist the child and he was rushed to Alicante General Hospital in an unconscious state. Avery responded after CPR and his vital signs were restored.

However, tragically he lost his battle for life surrounded by his family on August 13th.

A Go Fund Me page set up to pay for the medical costs and the transportation of the body has raised over €30,000. Excess funds are being donated to the Kevin Bell Foundation which assists Irish

families who suffer overseas bereavements.

The Greene family have asked that mourners make a donation to the Kevin Bell Foundation in lieu of flowers. Avery is survived by his parents, Eric and Amanda, and his

siblings, Lucia and Robyn.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident. The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular support to the family. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f4zxn-help-our-friend

