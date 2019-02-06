Irish author's mental illness memoir on book prize list

A searing memoir of mental illness, depression and recovery by an Irish author has reached the long-list of this year’s Wellcome book Prize.

Arnold Thomas Fanning’s ‘Mind on Fire’ gives a gripping account of living with psychosis. Picture: Moya Nolan

Dublin author Arnold Thomas Fanning, who is known for his stage plays such as the acclaimed McKenna’s Fort, has been recognised for his memoir Mind on Fire in which he gives a startlingly honest account of living with and recovering from psychosis.

Fanning had his first experience of depression during adolescence, following the death of his mother. In his 20s, he was overcome by mania and delusions. Thus began a terrible period in which he was often suicidal, increasingly disconnected from family and friends, and sometimes in trouble with the law.

Drawing on his own memories, the recollections of people who knew him when he was at his worst, and medical records, Fanning has produced a beautifully written, devastatingly intense account of madness — and recovery, to the point where he has not had any serious illness for more than a decade.

Mind on Fire is the gripping, sometimes harrowing and ultimately uplifting testament of a person who has visited hellish regions of the mind and survived.

In a frank interview last year with the Irish Examiner, he described telling a removal man that he was writing about his experience of bipolar disorder.

“His reaction was to tell me of his experience of living with mental health,” he told Sue Leonard. “That has happened several times. I hope the book can do the same thing. I hope it will break down shame and stigma and cause more conversation about treatment and how we perceive mentally ill people.”

He agrees that it is a miracle that he had survived his long illness and found that writing the memoir was cathartic. “It’s strange. By putting it all in the book I feel I’ve put the experience behind me. That was not my purpose in writing it, but I have left it all behind. And that is liberating.”

Five novels and seven non-fiction titles are in contention for the £30,000 annual prize which celebrates its tenth anniversary this year.

Authors from Britain, USA, India, Australia, Nigeria as well as Ireland are on the longlist that explores gender, identity, mental health and modern medicine. The shortlist for the prize will be announced on Tuesday, March 19, with the winner revealed at an evening ceremony on Wednesday, May 1.

Longlist

The 2019 longlist of 12 titles was selected by a judging panel chaired by author Elif Shafak. They are: