Irish athlete dies in Co Meath road crash

The man who died in a crash in Co Meath in the early hours of Sunday morning has been named as Irish athlete Craig Lynch.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a collision involving a car on the R163 at Headfort, Kells, a garda spokesman said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later before his body has since been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital.

Mr Lynch, 29, represented Ireland in the 2006 European Championships.

In a tribute posted on social media, Shercock AC, Mr Lynch's athletic club, described the Coi Cavan school teacher as "one of our most talented athletes".

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, fiancée and all family members, indeed the whole Shercock community at this sad time. Rest in Peace Craig."

Former European gold medallist David Gillick led the tributes.

"A truly great guy with a brilliant outlook on life, a terrible loss to such a young life, he will missed by so many," Mr Gilllick said.





