Irish artist designs fun face masks for young flyers during pandemic

Irish artist Will Sliney has designed superhero and comic book-themed face-mask coverings for children flying with no-frills airline easyJet.

The Ballycotton-based artist, best known for his work on Marvel comics Spider-Man and Stars Wars, and for his WeWillDraw online art tutorials during the lockdown, has also signed up to a new ‘talent mapping’ project in Cork which is designed to help position the county for recovery post Covid-19.

Mr Sliney created illustrations of superheroes, pilots and lions on masks which are designed to be worn on top of a child’s personal face covering.

The budget airline will distribute the masks to children flying with it restarts operations on selected UK routes on June 15.

“Flying with face masks is going to be a new experience for everyone, especially young children, so I hope these fun designs, inspired by comic book characters, help to encourage kids to wear their masks onboard,” Mr Sliney said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sliney, who used technology and hi-speed broadband to work from home in the scenic coastal village in East Cork, is one of hundreds of people who have signed up to a new talent-mapping project which aims to capture and map the skill-set of people living across Cork.

The initiative is part of Project ACT, a multi-million euro programme designed to support the county through the Covid-19 crisis and to promote the region as a destination for inward investment later.

The council has partnered with Irish company, Abodoo, to collate anonymised data on the types of skills that are available for potential employers and investors.

The details will not be shared with any third party, but will be used to produce a “talent heatmap” which will indicate areas where companies can recruit qualified candidates.

County Mayor Ian Doyle said there has been a complete shift in working arrangements as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have a unique opportunity to position ourselves correctly for when the global economy starts to recover, and supporting people who want to work remotely while making a significant contribution to an employer based elsewhere is one way of doing that," said Mr Doyle.

“I would encourage those working across Cork County to participate in the initiative so that we can get a full picture of the skills and talent of our most vital resource, our people.”

Registering for the scheme is free and you can add your own skills to the talent and remote-working map by registering your skillset at www.abodoo.com/corkcounty.