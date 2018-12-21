Irish airlines put contingency plans into place as Gatwick reopens runway

Ryanair has announced that all of its flights scheduled to fly in and out of Gatwick Airport today will instead operate to and from London Stansted.

The airline says all affected customers have been notified.

Aer Lingus has said it is also putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption.

Gatwick Update: We're putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption, including increasing capacity to Heathrow and accommodating guests at other London airports. All guests booked to/from Gatwick on Friday 21 Dec have the option to change their flight for free.— Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 20, 2018

It is increasing capacity to Heathrow and also accommodating guests at other London airports.

A drone which has forced the airport to shut down since Wednesday night hasn't been seen since late last night.

The travel plans of more than 120,000 people have been affected by the chaos - with dozens of Irish flights among those cancelled or diverted.

Gatwick says any passengers travelling today should check the status of their flight before going to the airport.

It comes as a number of airlines have indicated that the runway at Gatwick has reopened.

A spokesman from Gatwick Airport said: "Gatwick's runway is currently available and a limited number of aircraft are scheduled for departure and arrival.

"Gatwick continues to advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport as departures and arrivals will be subject to delays and cancellations."

In an update on its website, easyJet said: "Gatwick airport have confirmed that the runway is now open. We do expect that the number of departures and landings will be restricted to begin with, which means that we are likely to experience more disruption to the flying programme.

"We would like to request our passengers to continue to check the status of their flight on the easyJet Flight Tracker."

In response to a customer on Twitter, British Airways said: "We've received confirmation approx 30 minutes ago from London Gatwick, advising the airport is back open and the majority of flights operating as scheduled".

According to Flightradar24, a plane from East Midlands Airport landed at Gatwick at 5.58am.

Gatwick chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said the airport has scheduled almost 700 departures for today.

Mr Woodroofe, speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, said: "Our advice to our passengers is to check with their airline on each of those flights that they're intending to get, to establish whether it's one of the flights that's being operated or one of the flights that's being cancelled, before they come to the airport.

"I'd just like to apologise to all of those affected over the last 36 hours - 120,000 passengers who were due to fly to their destinations or arrive into Gatwick who have not travelled."

Mr Woodroofe was pressed on why the airport had decided to reschedule flights while the drone had not been found, he said: "We have been working overnight with the police, with a number Government agencies and with the military to put in place additional mitigating measures which have enabled me to reopen our airport."

Asked if the "mitigating measures" meant the drone would be shot down, he said: "You'll appreciate that there are certain things I can't talk about in detail."

The number of drone sightings at Gatwick Airport since Wednesday has been "unprecedented" but police now have "a number of options" around its perimeter to help prevent further disruption, Sussex Police assistant chief constable Steve Barry said.