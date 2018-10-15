Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ireland's towns and city centres are clean but litter is increasing in disadvantaged areas

Monday, October 15, 2018 - 06:50 AM

Ireland's towns and city centres are clean - but litter is on the increase in disadvantaged areas all over the country.

The results of the Irish Business Against Litter summer survey shows Fermoy in Cork was the cleanest of the 40 towns and cities surveyed.

But Dublin's North Inner City and Galway City came bottom of the rankings.

Spokesperson Conor Horgan says more-mixed housing may be the long-term solution to our urban litter problem.

"In recent years we've been highlighting a gap between the cleanliness of the centres of our cities - the high footfall areas - and the disadvantaged areas of our cities. And this was certainly the case this time around," said Mr Horgan.

"So Dublin City Centre, for example, was pristine - cleaner then it had been for years - but areas like Ballymun and Dublin's North Inner City, they had disimproved on last year. That was reflected across the country."

- Digital Desk


