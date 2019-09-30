News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland's Tidy Towns winners have been announced

Glaslough in Co. Monaghan. Pic via Google Maps
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 01:00 PM

Glaslough in Co. Monaghan has been named as Ireland’s tidiest town.

The village beat off competition from more than 900 others.

The Tidy Towns competition is in its 61st year.

The committee in Glaslough is going home with two awards, not only did they clinch the overall award, they also won Tidiest Village.

Blackrock in County Louth was given the claim of tidiest small town, the Large Town award went to Westport in County Mayo, while Ennis in County Clare won Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Minister for Rural Development Michael Ring made the presentation in Dublin this afternoon.

Tom Butler, a committee member at Ballincollig Tidy Towns in Co. Cork said it is a full-time job.

Mr Butler said: "It's a 52-week-a-year project, we don't stop anytime during the year and we don't stop right through the whole year.

"The summer months especially, we are a lot busier, everyone's out maybe two or three night a week."

Minister Ring said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Glaslough who are very deserving winners. Glaslough, who first entered the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition in 1966, have great passion and pride in their community.

"They have been consistently achieving high standards in the competition at local, regional and European level.

This is the second time that Glaslough has been awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Town, which is a remarkable achievement and shows that the commitment and enthusiasm of the Tidy Towns committees continues to remain strong.

He went on to congratulate all of today's prize-winners.

The Minister said: "The work of all those involved in the Tidy Towns effort results in the attractive and welcoming towns and villages we see all over the country, and from which we all benefit.

"It is this passion and pride that has made our towns and villages not only attractive and welcoming for visitors, but have created a ‘sense of place’ for those who live, work and raise families there. That is why this competition has continued to flourish for more than 60 years."

Minister Ring also announced a special allocation of €1.4m to support the work of individual Tidy Towns Committees around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

The Minister said: “All of the towns and villages involved in the competition across the country should benefit from this investment.

"Wherever you have active Tidy Towns committees, it gives the town a real sense of pride and engagement, and creates a great atmosphere for both residents and visitors alike.”

