Ireland's most popular baby names for 2018 have been revealed

Jack and Emily are still the most popular names for newborn babies in Ireland.

New CSO figures shows 686 boys called Jack were born last year meaning it holds on to the top spot it's held since 2007.

For the eighth consecutive year, Emily tops the list of girls names.

There were 7 new entrants to the top 100 for both sexes - Frankie, Freddie, Theodore, Ada, Bella, Bonnie and Ivy.

Commenting on the report, Carol Anne Hennessy, Statistician, said: "Emily retains the top spot for girls, and with Grace, Emma, Sophie and Amelia, were the top five names of choice by parents for their newly arrived baby girls in 2018.

"Jack has retained the top spot as the most popular baby boys name in 2018, a position it has held since 2007, except for 2016, when James was the most popular choice.

"Jack was followed by James, Noah, Conor and Daniel as the first five most popular names for boys in 2018."

She continued: "As is evident from the tables, over the years girls are given a wider variety of names than boys with 4,779 girls names registered compared to 3,712 boys’.