Ireland's luckiest counties for scratch card wins revealed

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.
Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a massive total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.
Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings.
Scratch card players in Tipperary came out second place with €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners.
Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000, respectively.
The full county by county stats can be viewed here:
|County
|No. of top prize scratch card wins
|Total in top tier prizes
|Dublin
|102
|€5,365,000
|Tipperary
|19
|€1,645,000
|Cork
|38
|€1,555,000
|Wexford
|18
|€1,385,000
|Kildare
|17
|€1,385,000
|Limerick
|20
|€1,160,000
|Donegal
|14
|€945,000
|Mayo
|14
|€930,000
|Roscommon
|6
|€845,000
|Meath
|16
|€755,000
|Galway
|14
|€750,000
|Westmeath
|14
|€650,000
|Clare
|14
|€635,000
|Louth
|16
|€605,000
|Kilkenny
|9
|€575,000
|Sligo
|8
|€510,000
|Monaghan
|8
|€495,000
|Kerry
|7
|€400,000
|Offaly
|7
|€430,000
|Waterford
|7
|€310,000
|Carlow
|8
|€290,000
|Cavan
|6
|€220,000
|Laois
|8
|€270,000
|Wicklow
|7
|€260,000
|Leitrim
|4
|€145,000
|Longford
|1
|€50,000
|Total
|402
|€22,565,000
Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, the National Lottery has also launched a brand new €5 scratch card game.
‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ contains four top prizes of €45,000 with a total prize fund of over €4 million.
Speaking on the release of these findings and on the release of the ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ scratch card, a National Lottery spokesperson said:
"Whether you are looking for an ideal last-minute gift or looking for that extra gift to pop into his card, scratch cards make the ideal gift for your dad this Father’s Day."