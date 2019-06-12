Ireland's luckiest counties for scratch card wins revealed

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a massive total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings.

Scratch card players in Tipperary came out second place with €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners.

Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000, respectively.

The full county by county stats can be viewed here:

County No. of top prize scratch card wins Total in top tier prizes Dublin 102 €5,365,000 Tipperary 19 €1,645,000 Cork 38 €1,555,000 Wexford 18 €1,385,000 Kildare 17 €1,385,000 Limerick 20 €1,160,000 Donegal 14 €945,000 Mayo 14 €930,000 Roscommon 6 €845,000 Meath 16 €755,000 Galway 14 €750,000 Westmeath 14 €650,000 Clare 14 €635,000 Louth 16 €605,000 Kilkenny 9 €575,000 Sligo 8 €510,000 Monaghan 8 €495,000 Kerry 7 €400,000 Offaly 7 €430,000 Waterford 7 €310,000 Carlow 8 €290,000 Cavan 6 €220,000 Laois 8 €270,000 Wicklow 7 €260,000 Leitrim 4 €145,000 Longford 1 €50,000 Total 402 €22,565,000

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, the National Lottery has also launched a brand new €5 scratch card game.

‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ contains four top prizes of €45,000 with a total prize fund of over €4 million.

Speaking on the release of these findings and on the release of the ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ scratch card, a National Lottery spokesperson said:

Scratch cards remain one of the most popular pastimes for our players and these statistics show why.

"Whether you are looking for an ideal last-minute gift or looking for that extra gift to pop into his card, scratch cards make the ideal gift for your dad this Father’s Day."