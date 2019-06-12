News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland's luckiest counties for scratch card wins revealed

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 03:40 PM

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a massive total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Dublin is the luckiest county with 102 players claiming top prizes worth over €5.3 million in winnings.

Scratch card players in Tipperary came out second place with €1,695,000 in top prizes shared among 20 winners.

Cork came third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players while Wexford and Kildare round off the top five with total top prize scratch card wins of €1,415,000 and €1,385,000, respectively.

The full county by county stats can be viewed here:

CountyNo. of top prize scratch card winsTotal in top tier prizes
Dublin102€5,365,000
Tipperary19€1,645,000
Cork38€1,555,000
Wexford18€1,385,000
Kildare17€1,385,000
Limerick20€1,160,000
Donegal14€945,000
Mayo14€930,000
Roscommon6€845,000
Meath16€755,000
Galway14€750,000
Westmeath14€650,000
Clare14€635,000
Louth16€605,000
Kilkenny9€575,000
Sligo8€510,000
Monaghan8€495,000
Kerry7€400,000
Offaly7€430,000
Waterford7€310,000
Carlow8€290,000
Cavan6€220,000
Laois8€270,000
Wicklow7€260,000
Leitrim4€145,000
Longford1€50,000
Total402€22,565,000

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, the National Lottery has also launched a brand new €5 scratch card game.

‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ contains four top prizes of €45,000 with a total prize fund of over €4 million.

Speaking on the release of these findings and on the release of the ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ scratch card, a National Lottery spokesperson said:

Scratch cards remain one of the most popular pastimes for our players and these statistics show why.

"Whether you are looking for an ideal last-minute gift or looking for that extra gift to pop into his card, scratch cards make the ideal gift for your dad this Father’s Day."

