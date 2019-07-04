Ireland's love affair with Spain continues as the country remains holidaymakers firm favourite

Our love affair with sunny Spain continues as it remains the most popular destination for Irish people this summer.

Despite the many attractions of holidaying at home, it seems sun-starved Irish people still want to head to different shores when it comes to holidays.

The research, by laya healthcare, found that 22% of us are planning to soak up some Spanish sun, with just one in 10 (12%) choosing to holiday at home.

Those not going to Spain are choosing to spend their hard-earned time off in the UK (10%), the USA (7%), Portugal (6%), Italy (6%), France (5%) and the Canary Islands (5%).

The survey found that more than three quarters (78%) of Irish people will take a holiday this summer spending some €8bn on their annual break. Just €1bn of that total will be spent on 'staycations'.

As well as the annual summer holiday, six in ten of us will be taking one or two additional short breaks during the year to rest and relax with one in five (19%) planning on at least three additional holidays.

Holidaymakers will spend €1.13bn on flights, €1.79bn on accommodation, €1.2bn on food & drink and €973m on entertainment.

In preparation for holidays, we spend an average per person of €123 on holidays clothes, €52 on sun cream and lotions, €44 on pre-holiday prep and €62 on travel insurance.

When asked about three essentials to bring on holiday, three quarters never leave home without their mobile phone.

The need for shades was followed by suncream (36%), travel insurance (34%), books (27%) and a camera (27%).

We also like to bring a bit of home away with us, with 14% admitting they bring teabags on holiday and one in 20 packing sausages as an essential.

While on holiday, we’re more concerned about bad weather (19%) and running out of money (10%) than we are about not being able to speak the local language (just 2%).