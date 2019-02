Brendan McLaughlin pictured in 2013. Photo: James Connolly

Brendan McLaughlin, the longest surviving Cystic Fibrosis lung transplant recipient in Ireland, has passed away 26 years after getting a transplant.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after shooting in Co Louth

The Co Donegal man was a lifelong campaigner for better CF services and to encourage organ donation.

He died at the Mater Hospital in Dublin yesterday at the age of 51.

He was also the longest surviving CF single lung transplant recipient in the world.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland has offered its condolences to Mr McLaughlin's family.