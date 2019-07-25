News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland's first digital surgery unit opens in Mater hospital

Ireland's first digital surgery unit opens in Mater hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 01:02 PM

A new cutting-edge surgery unit that will improve outcomes for cancer patients has opened at the Mater hospital.

Ireland's first digital surgery unit will initially focus on treating bowel cancer.

This ground-breaking technology helps surgeons to make better and faster decisions when they have a cancer patient on the operating table.

If they spot some tissue that they're concerned about, they can dye it and use new world-leading technology to access if the tissue is unhealthy and should be removed.

Professor Ronan Cahill says it means they can make a well-informed decision while in theatre.

"Rather than just going on the probability of what works for most people and that's really what digital surgery is allowing us to do, to personalise the decisions we're making to that specific person at that specific time of the operation," said Prof Cahill.

Personalising operations in this way decreases the chances of post-surgery complications.

Dr Pól MacAonghusa from IBM Research says the complications from bowel surgery can be life-changing.

"Not being able to correctly isolate the area of surgery can result in you having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life," Dr MacAonghusa said.

2,700 Irish people get bowel cancer every year, and surgery is the best chance of a cure.

This new research significantly reduces the risk of infection and damage to important organs.

READ MORE

Over a million people visited Ireland from overseas last month

More on this topic

Junior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitchJunior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitch

The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán KellyThe Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

Working life with Maureen FlynnWorking life with Maureen Flynn

How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?How do I deal with spider veins in pregnancy?

Digital SurgeryMater HospitalHealthDublinTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

HSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice FoundationHSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice Foundation

Junior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitchJunior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitch

Kids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kindKids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kind

Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »