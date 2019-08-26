News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland’s Europe Minister denies Brexit deal is ‘dead’

Ireland’s Europe Minister denies Brexit deal is ‘dead’
By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 05:41 PM

The European Affairs minister has denied that the current Brexit deal is dead.

Ruling out a time limit on the backstop, Fine Gael’s Helen McEntee said the only way of avoiding a no-deal Brexit is by the UK backing the Withdrawal Agreement.

The European Affairs Minister made the comments as she toured the An Post Mail Centre in Portlaoise where she was given details on how the service is planning for a no-deal Brexit.

On Sunday Fine Gael’s former Europe Minister Lucinda Creighton said there must be a “compromise” on the controversial backstop and called for a five-year time limit on the backstop to avoid economic devastation.

She made the comments in the Sunday Business Post.

Ms McEntee was asked about her comments and whether Ireland and the EU should offer a time limit.

“A backstop with a time limit ceases to be a backstop, and it exists as an insurance mechanism,” she said.

“It’s there based on the fact that the UK have decided to leave the EU, it’s based on the fact that they have laid down red lines that they’re leaving the Single Market and the Customs Union.

“It’s based on the commitments that they have made to protect the Good Friday Agreement, to protect the invisible border, but also to protect the all island economy.

“We have always said if there are other options, if there are other ways to deal with all of those commitments and to address all of our concerns, then we’re very willing to listen to them.”

Ms McEntee accused Boris Johnson of trying to replace the backstop with only a commitment to “find some other solutions”.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s letter to European Council President Donald Tusk in which he asked for the backstop to be dropped, Ms McEntee said: “We’ve heard certain proposals which have already been looked at by the UK and the EU together over the past two and a half years.

“They’re not going to do the work that the backstop currently does.

“So for us again, a time time limit on the backstop essentially removes the backstop because an insurance mechanism with a time limit on it ceases to be an insurance policy.”

Asked if she thinks the Withdrawal Agreement in its current form is dead, Ms McEntee said: “I don’t accept that, the (UK) said themselves in a no-deal scenario they would want to engage very quickly with the EU.

“We need to try and re-establish engagement, we’re certainly glad to see Boris Johnson has made a number of visits this week.

“But obviously with less than 10 weeks to go, the only people that can take a no-deal off the table is the UK.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gordon Brown: UK MPs could stop no-deal Brexit ‘dead in its tracks’Gordon Brown: UK MPs could stop no-deal Brexit ‘dead in its tracks’

Donald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit dealDonald Trump casts doubt on Boris Johnson striking EU Brexit deal

Irish online shoppers face extra charges from UK-based retailersIrish online shoppers face extra charges from UK-based retailers

Trade spat offers silver lining for Irish companiesTrade spat offers silver lining for Irish companies

An PortBrexitEurope MinisterHelen McEnteeNo DealTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Man arrested following seizure of drugs in KildareMan arrested following seizure of drugs in Kildare

Donegal beach closed after Lion's Mane jellyfish sightedDonegal beach closed after Lion's Mane jellyfish sighted

Girl, 15, missing from Co MayoGirl, 15, missing from Co Mayo

Father-to-be appeals for help tracking down the 'bastards' who smashed his car in hit-and-runFather-to-be appeals for help tracking down the 'bastards' who smashed his car in hit-and-run


Lifestyle

While there’s no great way to guage a podcast’s popularity — the Apple Podcasts charts are the be all and end all for a show’s success — it’s even harder to know how many people are listening to the growing genre of children’s audio; most would presumably be listening on their parents’ phones.Podcast Corner: When kids ditch the screens, and pick up the earphones

As we progress through the second half of the year into colder, shorter days, there’s plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Plenty of advice for interiors enthusiasts on what’s new for autumn and winter

Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire is happy to scale down for a more intimate musical experience at a Cork event he knows well, writes Ed PowerGoing with the flow at Safe Harbour festival

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex File: He’s more like a brother than a lover

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »