Ireland's bishops hopeful churches may reopen early

Ireland's Catholic bishops are making the case for the early reopening of churches for public Masses in a “measured and safe way”.

Eamon Martin, the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, said bishops were working on best-practice guidelines for the celebration of the sacraments.

The bishops have produced a document with a checklist on physical distancing and hygiene to help parishes get ready for when people can attend Mass again.

“It will also support our continuing engagement with government and public health authorities, North and South, in making a case for the early resumption of the public celebration of Mass and the sacraments in a measured and safe way,” said the archbishop.

Places of worship are included in phase four of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which is set to begin on Monday, July 20, when they can be opened with social distancing measures in place.

In his Pentecost message, Archbishop Martin said he found it “sad and disappointing” that they were still unable to gather physically for Mass and the sacraments. “We have all been making great sacrifices to protect health and life and to support the common good. But we miss meeting up as a parish community,” he said.

The framework document being finalised by the Bishops Conference will offer advice on the distribution of Holy Communion.

Early next month the bishops will consider extending the current suspension of the Sunday Mass obligation, the sign of peace, and the use of holy water fonts. The bishops will also discuss the celebration of baptism, marriage, and the sacrament of reconciliation in the context of any ongoing restrictions.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said parishes all over Ireland had begun working on plans to be ready to open their churches as soon as it was safe to do so.