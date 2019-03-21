NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Ireland's birth rate falling but is third highest in EU

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 09:10 AM

Ireland's birth rate is the third highest in the European Union, after France and Sweden.

In the past, Ireland's birth rate was the highest in the EU.

New figures show that it now stands at 1.77 births per woman, and we have the fifth oldest first-time mothers in the EU.

Grace Bolton is Head of Press at the European Commission office in Dublin.

READ MORE

Dublin Port head defends decision to cut number of cruise ships

She says that Ireland's birth rate is well above the EU average of 1.59.

"The latest Eurostat figures for fertility in 2017 show that Ireland's birth rate was down to 1.77 births per woman," said Ms Bolton.

"This is the third highest in the EU after France and Sweden.

"As little as three years ago Ireland had the highest birth rate in the EU so Ireland's birth rate is falling."

More on this topic

Tánaiste defends €130k pay plan for mayors

Taoiseach: Cut Britain some slack

Cork flights to US in doubt after ban on Boeing plane

Students ‘say no to rising level of hatred’

More in this Section

Dublin Port head defends decision to cut number of cruise ships

One in five school staff assaulted once a week in Northern Ireland

Ireland will have highest university fees in Europe post-Brexit, according to student union

Forest fires cost the State €4m in 2018


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Game, set, and match for toxic masculinity?

A Question of Taste: Derek Burke

Double act on a one-woman play

The early career and defection of Rudolf Nureyev who captivated Paris

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »