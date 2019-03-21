Ireland's birth rate falling but is third highest in EU

Ireland's birth rate is the third highest in the European Union, after France and Sweden.

In the past, Ireland's birth rate was the highest in the EU.

New figures show that it now stands at 1.77 births per woman, and we have the fifth oldest first-time mothers in the EU.

Grace Bolton is Head of Press at the European Commission office in Dublin.

READ MORE Dublin Port head defends decision to cut number of cruise ships

She says that Ireland's birth rate is well above the EU average of 1.59.

"The latest Eurostat figures for fertility in 2017 show that Ireland's birth rate was down to 1.77 births per woman," said Ms Bolton.

"This is the third highest in the EU after France and Sweden.

"As little as three years ago Ireland had the highest birth rate in the EU so Ireland's birth rate is falling."