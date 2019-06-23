News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland's BAI in line to police video content on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 08:14 AM

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland will police video content on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter from September 2020 in new proposals before Government.

As Facebook is based in Ireland, the BAI would be responsible for its video content throughout the EU.

The BAI proposals outline rules on age verification, a complaints procedure and an Online Safety Commissioner to form part of its increased regulatory role.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that the BAI wants to become an enlarged media commission to enforce European rules.

Photographs and online comments would not come under the BAI purview.

