Ireland will reach a point where there are fatalities 'on a daily basis', says Tánaiste

The Tánaiste is warning at some point the coronavirus pandemic will mean fatalities on a daily basis in Ireland.

Two people have so far died from Covid-19 in the Republic, out of 169 cases.

Schools, creches, bars and pubs are all closed in an effort to minimise its spread.

Efforts to test potential cases are also increasing from today with the rollout of a new online system for GPs.

The government is also to introduce new measures allowing affected employees to be paid a jobseeker's rate, with employers able to claim the payment back at a later date.

Simon Coveney says Covid-19 is a serious illness for the thousands in our society and they must be protected.

"Yesterday, 368 people died in Italy and we are going to reach a point in time when we are talking about fatalities on a daily basis in Ireland too.

"So this is about saving lives, it's about saving the lives of people that we love - old people, vulnerable people, people with a disability, people with weak immune systems.

"These are the people that we all have to protect."