Ireland will have highest university fees in Europe post-Brexit, according to student union

At €3,000 Ireland will have the highest university fees in the EU after Brexit.
That is according to the Union of Students in Ireland ahead of a protest today at Dublin's Trinity College.
Third level students and staff will call on the government to respond to the growing crisis in higher education funding.
Banner drops for tomorrow’s #FundTheFuture lunchtime action taking place all over the country 🙌 @dit_su @ITCarlowSU @UCCSU @SIPTU @ifut @forsa_union_ie @issu4u @TUIIreland pic.twitter.com/w4TKbnAIYv— Union Of Students In Ireland (@TheUSI) March 20, 2019
USI President Síona Cahill outlines some of the issues they want to highlight: "This affects staffing issues, precarious contracts particularly affecting post-graduate students.
"Also, when we look at some of our lecture halls they are really not fit for purpose."
The aim of today's demonstration - which will include students, staff and trade unions - is to make clear that students will not be an easy target for cuts.
Ms Cahill said that an increase in funding is necessary to secure a sustainable future for the funding of higher education in Ireland.
"We need a sustainable funding model, a publicly-funded higher education to be sure that there is access for students coming after us," said Ms Cahill.