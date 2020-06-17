News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland up against Canada and Norway in vote for seat on UN Security Council

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Ireland has been described as having a good chance of winning a seat on the UN Security Council when it is voted on today.

Ireland is up against Canada and Norway for the seat on the influential council.

It iss rare that international diplomatic decisions come down to taste in music, but whether UN diplomats prefer U2 or Celine Dion may influence today's UN Security Council vote.

Both have been reeled out to support their country in a bid for one of two seats on the council.

Usually a packed UN chamber in New York would get to vote, but due to Covid-19 restrictions ambassadors will be brought in in small groups to cast their ballots.

Ireland has launched a charm offensive over the past two years with ambassadors invited to a sold out U2 gig in Madison Square Garden in 2018, and a big push from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney in most of their dealings with foreign dignitaries.

The benefits of membership include access at the highest diplomatic tables and a greater relevance on the world stage as it looks to rebuild from a pandemic.

Ireland's bid is based around the country's strong peacekeeping record and as a co-operative country that can get things done through negotiation.

Canada and Norway have both spent much more on their bids than Ireland, with one source involved in the process saying there is a 60/40 chance of taking a seat.

Norway is generally seen to be in the lead, but Covid-19 restrictions has made the usual horsetrading and backroom deals even more difficult.

Nothing is guaranteed until the votes are counted, with a first ballot due around 8pm this evening.

TOPIC: United Nations

