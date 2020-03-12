Ireland to remain outside US coronavirus travel ban, Trump confirms to Varadkar

Ireland will remain outside the American coronavirus travel ban, President Trump has confirmed.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Thursday during a visit with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Mr Trump said: “It was made very clear last night who is and who isn’t (included in the travel ban).

Mr Varadkar went on to confirm: “The President has excluded Ireland from the travel ban.”

Mr Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night announcing travel would halt between America and certain European countries.

Donald Trump said they had to move quickly regarding European travel ban (which he confirmed excludes Ireland) hence little notice to European leaders: “When they raise taxes on us they don’t consult us,” he adds. #iestaff via @aoifegracemoore pic.twitter.com/Y5uNRZmZM6 — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) March 12, 2020

Part of Mr Varadkar’s annual St Patrick’s Day trip, the two leaders said their discussions will centre around the pandemic and immigration issues between the two countries.

"We have a lot to discuss, we'll be talking about the obvious and the virus that has hit the world, this is a big world problem,” President Trump said.

"We took the ultimate bold step, we closed very early with China, saving thousands of lives, and we went very early with Europe and I think that'll likewise be very good, and hopefully we can get it back very quickly reestablishing with China, they've made a lot of progress in 3 or 4 weeks, and with Europe we can go hopefully go back very quickly.

"It's just a question of time.”

When asked if he had discussed the ban with European leaders who are said to have been taken by surprise by the announcement, Mr Trump said that they had to act quickly.

“We spoke to some of the majors but when they raise taxes on us they don’t consult us.”