Ireland to give €5m to help Palestinian refugees

Ireland has announced funding of €5m for Palestinian refugees.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, revealed the aid package for the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) today.

The Tánaiste said the UNRWA carried out essential work, adding: “Ireland is a longstanding supporter of UNRWA.

“Its work is essential to the delivery of healthcare, education and humanitarian relief and social services, including food assistance, to 5.4 million Palestine refugees.

Ireland is pleased to announce a 20% increase in initial core funding to @UNRWA to carry out its vital work assisting vulnerable Palestine refugees. “This work must continue until a just and lasting solution to the refugee situation is reached.” @dfatirl @Irish_Aid #unrwa pic.twitter.com/cF5NlLuqsO — IrelandUnitedNations (@irishmissionun) June 25, 2019

“The ongoing conflict in the Middle East region has meant an increased demand for UNRWA’s services.

“I have seen these needs first hand during my regular visits to the region, as well as the significant operational challenges faced by UNRWA.

“Ireland responded by significantly increasing our funding to UNRWA last year through additional contributions.

“Today’s announcement of €5m in core funding for UNRWA reflects Ireland’s abiding commitment to the vital work of UNRWA.

“The services that UNRWA provides are necessary, and will remain necessary, until a lasting solution to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict can be negotiated that meets the needs of both parties and resolves all final status issues.”

Successive Irish governments have sent support to the Palestinian people for more than two decades.

The Government said it reflects the “longstanding commitment to justice for the Palestinian people and to the development of a viable, sovereign Palestinian state”.

Ireland’s total funding to the Palestinian people in 2018 amounted to €15.38m for humanitarian and development needs.

- Press Association