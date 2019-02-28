Ireland to double foreign aid to more than €2bn by 2030

Ireland has pledged to double its foreign aid funding to more than €2bn by 2030.

The announcement was made by the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste at the launch of A Better World, the Government’s new policy for international development, at an event in University College Dublin on Thursday.

Speaking @ucddublin at the launch of #ABetterWorld, Ireland’s new policy for overseas development aid, Taoiseach @campaignforleo said it is not just about money, it is about outcomes @PA pic.twitter.com/CsvZvL4j9D— Michelle Devane (@michelledevane) February 28, 2019

The government plans to increase international aid to 0.7% of gross national income by 2030.

Ireland current spends more than €800m per annum on foreign aid.

Climate change, terrorism, inequality and migration are worldwide challenges. We cannot solve them on our own. We need to take global action. It’s the right thing to do but it’s also in our interest to do it #ABetterWorld pic.twitter.com/Yv1FmRAKmb— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) February 28, 2019

Leo Varadkar described the new policy as an “eloquent statement” of what the Government wants to achieve in the area of international development in the 21st century.

He said he was very conscious that, before the economic crisis, Ireland was moving towards reaching the 0.7% goal but it had dropped to about 0.3% since then.

“We’ve a long distance to go yet but we’re determined to do it and reach that target by 2030,” he said.

Mr Varadkar added: “At its heart is a focused pledge in relation to the sustainable development goals to leave nobody behind and reach the furthest behind first.”

The funds will go towards issues such as gender equality, climate action and governance.

The new plan aims to builds on Government’s Global Ireland initiative to double the scope and impact of Ireland’s global footprint by 2025.

Today the Government launched #ABetterWorld, Ireland's International Development Programme 🌍 It builds on #GlobalIreland to double the scope of Ireland's global footprint 🇮🇪 Read more 👉 https://t.co/o6WbkKK5sM pic.twitter.com/r1e6YR7zcr — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) February 28, 2019

Simon Coveney said the new plans were about making the world a better place to live.

“At a time of change and uncertainty it’s important that Ireland plays its part not only at home but also abroad,” he said.

Mr Coveney said the government did not make the commitment lightly and that it would involve difficult choices for future governments.

“The financial commitment effectively is to take our development aid from just over 800 million a year to well over two billion euro a year over the next 10 years,” he said.

“For me this is part of a measure of who we should be and who we want to be as a global citizen.

“It’s a real commitment that involves choices and indeed sacrifices of what otherwise could be achieve by this money at home should we chose not to spend it abroad.”

