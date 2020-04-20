News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Ireland to be able to perform extra Covid-19 tests thanks to equipment sourced in China

Ireland to be able to perform extra Covid-19 tests thanks to equipment sourced in China
By Vivienne Clarke
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 11:26 AM

Dr Paul O’Brien, a regulatory expert on China, has said that Ireland now has the capacity to perform extra Covid-19 tests thanks to equipment sourced in China.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show he explained that because of contacts he developed when training in China, along with support from the IDA, the testing equipment was sourced and then flown to Ireland by Aer Lingus.

The National Virus Reference Library has completed extensive due diligence on the equipment which is “up to spec” he said. It is of ‘gold standard’ quality.

Following discussions with Chinese hospitals, including a centre of excellence for infectious diseases, and a telecast facilitated by RTÉ, the Chinese were “very impressed” that Ireland was trying to copy some of their strategies, which made the procurement process easier, added Dr O’Brien.

On the same programme, infectious diseases consultant, Prof Paddy Mallon warned that it would take two weeks to get coordination “up to scratch.”

“What we have in place now is the PCR machines and the reagent supply to do literally hundreds of thousands of extractions".

"Containment of this infection is key to us getting out of the lockdown safely, if we have testing operating at a high volume, and the reproduction number less than 1, then we're in a position to test our way out of this.

READ MORE

'We can’t lose a single inch of ground': Infectious diseases expert warns public against complacency

“It's up now to the HSE to coordinate so someone who wakes up on a Monday morning with symptoms can get access to a swab, to process that swab, and to feed back the result within 24 hours. This needs to happen between now and the start of May,” said Prof. Mallon.

It was Dr O’Brien’s contacts in China that gave access to these vital supplies, he added.

The equipment is now being distributed around the country so that testing can be ramped up, said Prof. Mallon.

“The ground work is done now,” said Dr. O’Brien.

Respiratory consultant at the Bon Secors hospital in Cork, Dr Oisin O’Connell said this was “fantastic for Ireland as a whole.” Testing capacity has to be increased to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“This deal has really helped that.”

Increased testing and rapid results along with increased tracking and tracing will allow the country to get the economy back up and running earlier, he said.

    The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to:
  • Shop for essential food and household goods;
  • Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;
  • Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;
  • Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people
  • Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

READ MORE

‘€1 on price of a pint could be the way out for pubs’ - Central Bank adviser

More on this topic

Caricature of Dr Tony Holohan as Superman proving a big hitCaricature of Dr Tony Holohan as Superman proving a big hit

Coronavirus response affected by inequality in web access, foundation warnsCoronavirus response affected by inequality in web access, foundation warns

Number of people claiming emergency unemployment payment rises by more than 50,000 in six daysNumber of people claiming emergency unemployment payment rises by more than 50,000 in six days

Coronavirus: Ticketmaster outlines refund policies for events that have been postpones or cancelledCoronavirus: Ticketmaster outlines refund policies for events that have been postpones or cancelled


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus