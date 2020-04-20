Dr Paul O’Brien, a regulatory expert on China, has said that Ireland now has the capacity to perform extra Covid-19 tests thanks to equipment sourced in China.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show he explained that because of contacts he developed when training in China, along with support from the IDA, the testing equipment was sourced and then flown to Ireland by Aer Lingus.

The National Virus Reference Library has completed extensive due diligence on the equipment which is “up to spec” he said. It is of ‘gold standard’ quality.

Following discussions with Chinese hospitals, including a centre of excellence for infectious diseases, and a telecast facilitated by RTÉ, the Chinese were “very impressed” that Ireland was trying to copy some of their strategies, which made the procurement process easier, added Dr O’Brien.

On the same programme, infectious diseases consultant, Prof Paddy Mallon warned that it would take two weeks to get coordination “up to scratch.”

“What we have in place now is the PCR machines and the reagent supply to do literally hundreds of thousands of extractions".

"Containment of this infection is key to us getting out of the lockdown safely, if we have testing operating at a high volume, and the reproduction number less than 1, then we're in a position to test our way out of this.

“It's up now to the HSE to coordinate so someone who wakes up on a Monday morning with symptoms can get access to a swab, to process that swab, and to feed back the result within 24 hours. This needs to happen between now and the start of May,” said Prof. Mallon.

It was Dr O’Brien’s contacts in China that gave access to these vital supplies, he added.

The equipment is now being distributed around the country so that testing can be ramped up, said Prof. Mallon.

“The ground work is done now,” said Dr. O’Brien.

Respiratory consultant at the Bon Secors hospital in Cork, Dr Oisin O’Connell said this was “fantastic for Ireland as a whole.” Testing capacity has to be increased to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“This deal has really helped that.”

Increased testing and rapid results along with increased tracking and tracing will allow the country to get the economy back up and running earlier, he said.