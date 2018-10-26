Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ireland third most expensive EU country for night out

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 10:48 AM
By Denise O’Donoghue

New data has suggested Ireland is the third most expensive country in the EU for a night out.

OneBigSwitch has found that it costs €180 euro for a couple here to go out, the same as it would cost to book a return flight to Berlin or a four-month gym membership.

The items topping the cost list were; dinner at a mid-range restaurant (€60), a baby sitter for five hours (€53) and drinks (4.5 for €30).

The rest came from transport and a chipper.

The only EU countries more expensive than Ireland were the Netherlands (€220) and Denmark (€202).

READ MORE: Central Bank launching Dracula coin to honour Bram Stoker

"I suppose the numbers don’t lie," said One Big Switch director of campaigns David Liston.

"A night out in Ireland is clearly very expensive. €180 for any young couple is an awful lot of money.

Given the state of the rental market, perhaps Air BnB’ing out their house for the five hours might make it do-able?

The analysis is based on the world’s largest database of user contributed data about cities and countries, Numbeo.

Over 390,000 people have contributed to the data.


