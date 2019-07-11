News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland the second most expensive country in EU for creche places

Ireland the second most expensive country in EU for creche places
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 09:38 AM

Ireland is now the second most expensive country in the EU for creche places for children under the age of three.

New figures from an EU Commission study show that the average creche cost for this age group is €771 per month.

In countries like Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, childcare is completely subsidised by the government, with parents paying only for their children's meals.

Grace Bolton of the EU Commission office in Ireland said creche fees are expensive here because the Government leaves it to the market to determine costs.

Ms Bolton explained: "The main reason why the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands have the highest creche fees for children aged under three is the fact that the creche providers set the price according to the market conditions and the Government does not provide any regulation on the maximum fee payable by families.

"This contrasts with Denmark and Hungary where the maximum fee dictated by the government is 25% of a families income."

READ MORE

Comedian Brendan Grace dies aged 68

More on this topic

Paul McGrath - ‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’Paul McGrath - ‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’

Number of patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick hits 81Number of patients waiting for beds in University Hospital Limerick hits 81

Apple disables Walkie Talkie app over eavesdropping fearsApple disables Walkie Talkie app over eavesdropping fears

Les Kiss believes majority of London Irish fans support Paddy Jackson signingLes Kiss believes majority of London Irish fans support Paddy Jackson signing

IrelandEUCreche

More in this Section

Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50Political writer and barrister Noel Whelan dies aged 50

Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m Cost of running Houses of the Oireachtas increases by €22m

Belfast bonfire organisers urged to leave leisure centre siteBelfast bonfire organisers urged to leave leisure centre site

Psychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE disputePsychiatric Nurses' Association members begin overtime ban in HSE dispute


Lifestyle

Physical activity is essential for children, Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan tell Cliona Foley. They also believe sport does not always have to have a competitive edge to get positive resultsTrack and play: Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan on importance of keeping kids active

Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith talks to Ellie O’Byrne as he faces economic exile from his city.No place like the home spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith faces economic exile from

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »