Ireland ‘still in midst of homeless crisis’

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 05:30 AM
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said Ireland is “still very much in the midst of a crisis” after the latest figures showed a rise in the number of homeless people across the country.

The figures issued by the Department of Housing show there were 9,698 people in emergency accommodation in September — up 171 compared to August.

The August tally was the first where the department had factored in categorisation issues that had been uncovered earlier this year.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin criticised the figures, writing on Twitter:

“Adult, child and family homeless all up again. +35 adults, +136 children & +55 families since August."

Referring to confusion over categorisation, he said it was “important to remember [Mr Murphy] has removed c1600 homeless adults & children from the figures since February!”

Mr Murphy said:

We are still very much in the midst of a crisis in homelessness in this country, despite the increasing numbers of new social houses being built and house building more generally. Until we have caught up with supply, we will continue to face a serious challenge.

Mr Murphy referred to extra money allocated in the budget and the “imminent” regulation of the short-term rental market and greater protections for tenants as measures which should bring improvements.

He also noted that for the second month in a row, family presentations in Dublin were down and the number of new families entering emergency accommodation also fell in September.

READ MORE: HSE chiefs stumped as overrun doubles

There were still 5,869 adults and 3,829 children homeless in September, including 1,753 families. More than two-thirds of those in emergency accommodation were in Dublin, but there were 354 homeless people in Cork, 288 in Limerick, and 233 in Galway.

Focus Ireland chief executive Pat Dennigan said homelessness had increased 16% in the past 12 months.

“This again shows that there will be no solution to the homeless crisis until the Government takes serious measures to prevent families losing their homes,” he said.


