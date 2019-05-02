NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ireland should play more significant role in EU defence and security cooperation - survey

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 03:20 PM

Nearly 60% of people think that Ireland should play a more significant role in EU defence and security cooperation.

The vast majority of people also favour remaining a part of the Union and more than half say that Brexit has improved their opinion of the EU.

The survey, conducted among 1,000 adults by Red C on behalf of pro-EU lobby group European Movement Ireland, showed that positive sentiment toward the EU is growing in recent years.

Some 93% of respondents think that Ireland should remain a member of the EU, with those aged 18-24 showing the strongest sentiment, while 96% of this age group want to remain in comparison to 89% of the 55-64 age bracket.

The remain sentiment has increased in recent years, too. In 2013, 81% said they wanted to remain.

Ireland should contribute more to the EU budget to reap the full benefits of membership, according to 58%, while the same number also said that they believe that Ireland should be part of increased EU security and defence cooperation.

Almost nine-out-of-10 said that the euro currency has been positive for Ireland, and 58% said that their opinion of the EU has improved in the wake of Brexit.

