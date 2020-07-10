News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland should ban supermarket offers on junk food, HSE says

Around 95% of "buy one, get one free" offers are on high fat, high salt and high sugar foods, according to the HSE. File image
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 10:37 AM

The HSE believes Ireland should follow the UK in banning supermarket promotions of unhealthy food.

Ireland currently has one of the highest rates of obesity in the EU with one in four adults officially obese – more than one million people.

The British government has developed plans to restrict junk food advertising on television in a bid to cut down on the high levels of obesity in the UK.

Donal O'Shea, the clinical lead for obesity at the HSE, said the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic is a good time for a reset moment in unhealthy eating.

"There was an attempt a few years ago by supermarkets to move sweets away from the tills and to have some confectionery-free tills. But really the move was small and the distance was just a hand-wave at effort," he said.

"Around 95% of the "buy one, get one free" offers are around high fat, high salt, high sugar foods," Mr O'Shea said.

This comes after the Irish Society for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism (ISCNM) warned that obese people are at higher risk of complications from Covid-19 and may also face discrimination as non-Covid health treatments are re-started.

The professional body said patients with obesity need equal access to treatments as the health system tackles backlogs and organises new appointments.

