Ireland set for temperature highs of 22 C

By Rebecca Stiffe
Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 02:25 PM

Good news for those fearing that summer was all too brief. Met Eireann has released a national weather forecast for the next week and the warm weather doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

While Munster and south Leinster will have patches of drizzle and fog today with top temperatures of between 16 and 18 C, the northern half of the country will get to enjoy some hazy sunshine and highs of up to 21 C today.

Tomorrow, the east will get to enjoy some of that nice weather with misty periods and spells of hazy sunshine. Along the Atlantic Seaboard, however, it will be mostly cloudly with some drizzle. Top temperatures will be between 16 to 18 C, but up to 21 C elsewhere.

The weather may be higher than the low 20s on Tuesday and Thursday, but for those on the Atlantic coasts it appears they will have to make due with temperatures of mid to high teens.

