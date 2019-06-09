Ireland sees drone registrations more than double in four years

The number of drones registered in Ireland has more than doubled since the introduction of legislation four years ago.

At the time of the introduction of the Small Unmanned Aircraft (Drones) and Rockets Order of December 2015 which governs the use of Small Unmanned Aircraft (SUA) around 5,000 drones were in use,

In less than four years that number has risen to around 12,500 and Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) chiefs said that this is reflective of worldwide trends regarding the continuing upsurge in drone use.

However, the authority is warning that those who continue to operate drones illegally will be clamped down on and subject to the full rigours of the law.

In a statement they said: “(We) engage with those who operate drones unsafely when it is brought to our attention. Any unauthorised use of an SUA may be referred to An Garda Síochána for investigation.

“Each case is dealt with on an individual basis and evaluated for potential impact on safety. Penalties for the illegal operation of drones are entirely a matter for the judiciary following prosecution.”

The authority would not comment on the number of incidents they have dealt with over the past several years since guidelines were implemented, or if they have enough manpower to investigate every complaint, received by them

Drones in Ireland for amateurs, dependent on size and capabilities, cost anything from €46 for a Hubson x4 to almost €2,000 for a DJI Phantom 4 Pro + RTF.

A Garda spokesperson said they have received numerous complaints over their use many of which are still under investigation. The spokesperson added: “The last thing we want to be doing is to investigate incidents where public safety is put at risk.

“We don’t want to be investigating cases of endangerment, and these are issues that are of grave concern not only to An Garda Síochána but to the public at large.”

With new EU regulations looming on the use of drones, the requirement for registration on drones over 250 grammes will likely come into effect by the end of this year.

According to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the approach taken is to apply the highest safety standards achieved in manned aviation to drones as well.

The rules are based on an assessment of the risk of operation, and strike a balance between the obligations of drone manufacturers and operators in terms of safety, respect for privacy, the environment, protection against noise, and security.

The new rules ensure that drone operators – whether recreational or professional – will have a clear understanding of what is allowed or not. They will cover each operation type from those not requiring prior permission, to those involving certified aircraft and operators, as well as minimum remote pilot training requirements.

The specific restrictions include: Drone use should not be a hazard to another aircraft in flight;

Drones should not be closer than 5km to an aerodrome/airport;

No drone use in civil or military controlled airspace;

No flights above 400ft above ground level;

No drones farther than 300 metres from the controller.

All drones weighing more than 1kg must be registered with the IAA.

The authority is responsible for ensuring that drones are used properly and in safe locations, and that they do not cause harm to people or property, or interfere with aircraft of any type.

If a person wishes to fly outside the limits prescribed, they must apply for specific operating permission from the IAA. Approximately 130 drone operators have been licensed with special permission to operate drones.

There are six registered training centres providing qualified training for those seeking specific operating permission and pilot competency certificates. There are currently 170 Pilot Competency Cert Holders here.

Siobhan O’Donnell, a DAA spokesperson said they have ensured that notices warning about the use of drones have been placed around parameters of Dublin airport.

The authority statement added: “The IAA proactively promotes the safe use of drones and has participated in a number of safety initiatives across the State, including the No-Drone-Zone campaigns at both Cork and Dublin Airports, and participation in drone conferences and exhibitions.

“We strongly encourage people to take a drone user course, in order to help ensure that they operate their drone in a safe manner and in compliance with the regulations.”

“Drones are popular because people love to see things at a new angle. For videos or photos, the public never had a way to capture events from that perspective before. But safety has to paramount when it comes to drone use no matter what setting it is in.”

Drone users who do not fly in a commercial capacity cannot get insurance here despite the Authority recommending every owner should be covered. Two firms in the UK do however provide cover.