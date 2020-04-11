Ireland sees biggest rise in Covid-19 cases so far as another 33 patients die

The HSE has said that there have been another 33 deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland as of 1pm this afternoon.

It brings the total number of people to have died from the virus in Ireland to 320, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Thirty of the deaths were in the east and three were in the west of the country

They included 14 females and 19 males with a median age of 82.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said 25 were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The HPSC also revealed that Ireland had recorded the largest number of new cases in a single day since the start of the outbreak with another 553 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories.

There were an additional 286 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany.

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There had been confusion yesterday around the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 here with reports of three different figures which included numbers from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). They had suggested yesterday that Ireland’s figure was 8,089.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday, 9th April (7,787 cases) – and including German results received to that date-, reveals: 45% are male and 54% are female, with 356 clusters involving 1,626 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,718 cases (22%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 253 cases have been admitted to ICU

2,141 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 4,156 (53% of all cases) followed by Cork with 581 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 66%, close contact accounts for 26%, travel abroad accounts for 8%

Dr Tony Holohan, the HSE's Chief Medical Officer, said: “This should remind everyone of the importance of hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing.

"These are the actions to suppress this infection. We need to continue with them.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the HSE, said: “Earlier today a mental health and wellbeing initiative to support the mental health needs of the public through this pandemic was announced by Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD.

“It is very important that people know they are not alone during this time. This campaign will be about uniting all of us, staying connected and insuring we get through this together. More information is available at gov.ie/together.”