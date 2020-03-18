Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, two-thirds of total aged under 55

The National Public Health Emergency Team have announced 74 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

That brings the total cases in the Republic to 366.

Of the new cases, there are 45 males and 29 females.

The HSE has said it is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

There have been two deaths associated with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also released an analysis of the 271 cases notified as of midnight on Monday.

They said that of the 271 cases, 42% are travel related, 22% came about because of community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.

Two thirds of cases are younger than 55, with almost one in four people with the virus aged between 35 and 44.

Up to 20% of the cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.

They also found that Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said Irish people had been “extraordinary” in their observance of social distancing steps.

“In relation to the social distancing measures that have been put place, I think we have seen an extraordinary level of compliance on the part of the public,” he said.

“The public are listening and behaving responsibly.

The senior medic said it was too early to tell what impact it was having on the number of cases diagnosed, but he said a clearer picture should emerge in the coming weeks.

He acknowledged that potential public fatigue with the measures could become a challenge if they continue for an extended period.

Dr Holohan particularly urged young people to think of their older relatives and the impact the virus could have on them when observing the restrictions on their daily lives.

He said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.

“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.

“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”

Dr Holohan said the projection of 15,000 diagnoses in Ireland by the end of the month was in an “unmitigated” situation.

“In other words, if the disease continues to spread through the population with no impactive measures, like social distancing measures, that’s the kind of growth trajectory we’d expect,” he explained.

“So we’d be hopeful that what we will actually observe will be a lower number of cases on the basis that we have seen some success as a result of our social distancing measures.”

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024