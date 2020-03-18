Ireland sees another 74 Covid-19 cases, analysis reveals a fifth of total are healthcare workers

The National Public Health Emergency Team have announced 74 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
That brings the total cases in the Republic to 366.
Of the new cases, there are 45 males and 29 females.
The HSE has said it is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
There have been two deaths associated with Covid-19 in Ireland.
The National Public Health Emergency Team also released an analysis of the 271 cases notified as of midnight on Monday.
They said that of the 271 cases, 42% are travel related, 22% came about because of community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.
Two thirds of cases are younger than 55, with almost one in four people with the virus aged between 35 and 44.
Up to 20% of the cases are healthcare workers with 37% of these cases associated with travel.
They also found that Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork (48) and Limerick (14).
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Health, said: “Again, today we are seeing another increase in case numbers. The importance of social distancing cannot be underestimated. Everyone must play their role.
“We need to continue maximising our efforts to interrupt new transmission chains and keep clusters under control.
“Reduce your social contacts to those in your closest family network. Practice social distancing. Stop shaking hands and hugging when you say hello.”