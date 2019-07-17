Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013

There has been a 43% decrease in the number of children adopted from abroad over the past five years, according to the latest annual report for the Adoption Authority of Ireland.

The report also finds that Irish adoptions have dropped by 38% over the same timeframe.

It shows there has been a general trend of adoptions decreasing over the past five years.

In 2013, there were 116 domestic adoptions, but only 72 last year. Thirty-five of these were step-family adoptions.

Inter-country adoptions have also continued to fall.

There were 41 children adopted from abroad last year, 20 of whom were from Vietnam, while seven were from the US.

However, there were 72 inter-country adoptions five years previously.