News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013

Ireland sees 43% fall in the numbers of children adopted from abroad since 2013
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 05:46 PM

There has been a 43% decrease in the number of children adopted from abroad over the past five years, according to the latest annual report for the Adoption Authority of Ireland.

The report also finds that Irish adoptions have dropped by 38% over the same timeframe.

It shows there has been a general trend of adoptions decreasing over the past five years.

In 2013, there were 116 domestic adoptions, but only 72 last year. Thirty-five of these were step-family adoptions.

Inter-country adoptions have also continued to fall.

There were 41 children adopted from abroad last year, 20 of whom were from Vietnam, while seven were from the US.

However, there were 72 inter-country adoptions five years previously.

READ MORE

Q&A: Households who use too much water are facing fines - Here's everything you need to know

More on this topic

Ireland should follow Britain’s lead in surrogacy law reformIreland should follow Britain’s lead in surrogacy law reform

Trauma service for adopted children expandedTrauma service for adopted children expanded

Burton: Government should reconsider Tusla's involvement in adoption billBurton: Government should reconsider Tusla's involvement in adoption bill

Adoption bill ‘aims to prevent access’ to filesAdoption bill ‘aims to prevent access’ to files

adoptionTOPIC: Adoption

More in this Section

Micheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and ResearchMicheál Martin calls for new Department of Higher Education and Research

Government set to oppose EU daylight saving time plansGovernment set to oppose EU daylight saving time plans

Court hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four othersCourt hears man threatened to kill garda and her husband and made 'offensive' phonecalls to four others

More than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting waterMore than 50% of Irish people admit to wasting water


Lifestyle

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

Avoid techno-tantrums by swapping their tablet for one of these gripping night-time tales.The best bedtime audiobooks for children and teens

Close to Lisbon but far less crowded, this pleasant town is the ideal base for rest and relaxation, says Liz Ryan.Cascais: The dreamy Portuguese seaside town you really need to know

Here are some ideas if you’re finding shows limited in terms of representation.5 shows that will offer your child a more diverse view of the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »