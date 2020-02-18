News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland remains on high alert for possible Coronavirus cases, Cabinet told

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 09:38 PM

Ireland remains on high alert and vigilant in the face of possible cases of the Coronavirus being discovered here, the Cabinet has been told.

Health Simon Harris briefed Cabinet on COVID-19 - the Coronavirus, telling his colleagues that there have been no confirmed cases yet in Ireland.

Mr Harris told ministers the State remains vigilant.

He updated Cabinet on the steps being taken by the Department of Health and the HSE.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team held its first meeting in relation to Covid-19 on Monday 27 January. Meetings are being held on a weekly basis and associated bodies are continuing to meet on a regular basis.

Furthermore, the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre is closely monitoring the emerging situation and is collaborating with the Department, other Departments and various Agencies in relation to preparedness measures.

The HSE’s National Crisis Management Team, chaired by the HSE’s Chief Executive Officer, and High Consequence Infectious Disease Group are also meeting regularly.

