Ireland records fast rise in EU gender equality index

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 08:27 AM

Ireland has now reached 7th place out of 28 member States in the EU gender equality Index.

Ireland's dramatic rise between 2005 and 2017 has been hailed as one of the fastest, according to the European Institute for Gender Equality.

Sweden tops the gender equality league table while Greece scored the lowest index rating.

The European Commission office in Dublin's Grace Bolton said gender inequality here was most visible in politics:

The index showed that Ireland scored only 44.1 whereas the EU average is 55 for gender equality in politics.

54% Of Women Believe Their Gender Has Negatively Affected Their Career

A global study of 600 employees from across the globe revealed that 54% of women believe that their gender has negatively affected their career progression.

The study by Roar Training also found that 47% of men don't believe that women are treated equally in the workplace, and 31% have experienced a co-worker being treated unfairly because of her gender.

Their study of 250 employees showed that 71% have turned down opportunities due to lack of confidence.

Of that number, 51% were women and 49% were men. Of the 16% who have turned down a promotion because they did not feel ready, 58% were women, 42% were men.

Roar Training analysed the top 10 issues that are holding staff back at work.

    Top 10 issues holding employees back at work

  • Unhelpful stereotypes

  • Ambition seen as a bad thing

  • Differing views on satisfaction between genders

  • Unconscious bias

  • Unequal pay structure

  • Working hours

  • Company culture

  • A lack of career progression

  • Minimal training and support

  • Lack of role models

