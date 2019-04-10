Ireland ready ‘to meet medicinal needs’ post-Brexit

Ireland’s health system is “well placed” to anticipate and respond to medicine supply challenges caused by Brexit, according to a Government statement.

Some medicines are transported through Britain to Ireland but the country is “unlikely to face supply issues” even in a no-deal scenario.

Both the pharmaceutical industry and medicines wholesalers, which are working closely with the Government, are confident their medicine stocks will be sufficient to manage any potential supply issues at ports.

Significant work has already been undertaken by the Department of Health, the HSE and the Health Products Regulatory Agency, together with the pharma industry minimise and address any risks to continuity of supply.

“Pharma companies have been engaging in extensive Brexit planning for the last two years, and advanced arrangements are in place to ensure continuity of supply,” the statement reads.

Both the HPRA and HSE are working closely with companies to highlight any issues regarding the availability of specific products associated with Brexit.

“The health system is, therefore well placed to anticipate and respond to any additional shortages, should they arise because of Brexit.”

Irish citizens and British citizens who live in, work in or visit the other state will continue to have the right to access healthcare there post-Brexit.

Even in a no-deal scenario, cross-border health services “can be expected” to continue with both the Irish and British government fully committed to continuing existing arrangements.

Anyone with an ongoing need for medicines is urged not to order extra supplies — a move that could disrupt existing stock levels and hamper the supply of medicines for other patients.