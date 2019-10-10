News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ireland ranks among worst in EU-wide racism study

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Ireland has one of the highest rates of racism in the workplace within the EU.

A Europe-wide report shows Ireland's rate for workplace racism is 33%, compared to an EU average of 22%.

The study involved all 28 of the EU's member states. Ireland ranked worst alongside Austria, Finland and Luxembourg.

The report looks in particular at the experiences of people from sub-Saharan Africa.

Author of the report Professor Michael O'Flaherty said the statistics might point to a problem with integration.

"We'd have to acknowledge that there must be some link between the problems we're discussing and weaknesses in our integration strategies...That's Europe-wide," he said.

"We're not doing a good enough job to integrate newly-arriving migrants in our societies and that in turn feeds into all sorts of patterns of prejudice and discrimination which can lead to violence and other unacceptable behaviour."

He added that racism seems to be worst in the workplace.

"There's a job to be done in the workplace in terms of respect for cultural diversity," he said.

Ireland also ranked poorly across other racism markers, including on a general level of harassment experienced by those who took part.

In the past year across Europe, 24% of sub-Saharan African people said they had experienced some form of harassment. This compares with 38% in Ireland.

In common with most areas covered in the study, very few of those surveyed in Ireland said they had reported incidents of racially-inspired violence.

