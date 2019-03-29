Ireland ‘must support Brexit extension’

Ireland and other EU states must support a long extension of the Brexit deadline if the UK significantly shifts its approach to leaving the EU, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted.

Europe, he said, must be open to a long extension of Article 50 if the UK decides to fundamentally reconsider its approach to Brexit.

However, he said it is up to the UK to indicate how it plans to proceed in order to avoid the UK crashing out of the EU. His comments came after the withdrawal agreement was defeated for a third time in the House of Commons yesterday.

Mr Varadkar said: “The Government notes the decision of the House of Commons to reject the indicative withdrawal agreement.

It is now up to the UK to indicate how it plans to proceed in order to avoid a no-deal scenario. The European Council has agreed unanimously that the withdrawal agreement will not be reopened.

He also insisted Ireland has been preparing intensively for a no-deal scenario but nobody should underestimate the difficulties it would present for all countries, including the UK.

“It is not clear that the UK has fully understood that no-deal is not off the agenda. Rather, it’s a growing possibility,” he said.

Mr Varadkar welcomed the decision of EU Council president Donald Tusk to call a council meeting on April 10.

“It is now incumbent on the UK to chart a realistic way forward for consideration at that council meeting,” he said.

“I believe we must be open to a long extension should the United Kingdom decide to fundamentally reconsider its approach to Brexit and put back on the table options previously ruled out. I believe that will result in a generous and understanding response from the 27.”

Mr Varadkar will meet French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel next week, but emphasised Ireland should back a long Brexit extension if the UK alters its position.

His comments came in the wake of a further humiliating defeat for British prime minister Theresa May. MPs voted 344 to 286 against the latest proposed deal.

Last night, there were signs of changing positions, with DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds saying he would “stay in the EU and remain rather than risk Northern Ireland’s position”.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said the best option for Ireland now is a soft Brexit and an extension, while Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald said that, amid the “disarray” in Britain, the interests of Irish citizens, the economy, and the peace process are “in the balance”.