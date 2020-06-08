Ireland must completely eliminate Covid-19 before life returns to normal, scientists warn

Ireland must completely eliminate Covid-19 before a return to normal, with the total suppression of the virus being the most “scientifically sound strategy” for both public health and economics alike.

That's the warning from more than 1,000 of Ireland's leading scientists who have urged the Government to take "resolute actions" to bring transmissions of the virus down to zero.

As the country began to reopen yesterday, the group, which includes experts in epidemiology and public health, warned that the country has come to a "watershed moment."

“The path we choose will determine our future for years to come,” the group of experts said in an open letter.

To 'crush the curve', the group has called for:

The widespread wearing of masks, especially indoors.

Faster testing and contact tracing, 48 to 72 hours from initial symptoms.

Testing of visitors at airports, and again at their accommodation.

Public risk assessments of lock-down safety measures before they are changed.

The current policy is to live with the virus with the risk of future surges and lock-downs until when, or if, a vaccine becomes available, the open letter states.

The restrictions introduced so far have been very costly, and some believe that the job of our Government is to get us back to ‘normal’ as fast as possible, the letter adds.

“What does ‘normal’ look like if the virus continues to circulate? Right now, public transport is planning for 20% of ‘normal’ capacity, pubs and restaurants 30%, schools, at best only 50%.”

“The costs of child care, already high, will be impossible for many. Many workplaces will need expensive re-design. Many people will drop out, or be pushed out of the labour force. All of these are real costs, and will, we believe, far exceed the short-term costs of lock-down.”

There is another option, the letter adds.

“Eliminating the virus represents the most scientifically sound strategy in terms of public health and economics alike.”

Countries who have halted the virus include South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Greece, China and Iceland, the letter adds.